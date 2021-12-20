Why pay rent when you can own! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home convenient to High Point University and Hwy 311 and I-85. Hardwood floors in main areas. Recently upgraded with new appliances. Nice shady lot on quiet street. House is being sold as is.
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000
