2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $95,000

Excellent starter home or investment property. All brick with metal roof for low maintenance. Remodeled bathroom. 22' x22' Garage is set up for a great workshop with workbench lots of electrical outlets for tools and room for lots of storage. Second bedroom has built-in bookshelves and storage cabinets. Open pass through from kitchen to the living room. Move in ready.

