2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $98,500

This house is cute as a button!! Welcome home!! This 1935 cottage has been redone from top to bottom! It has a new roof, new heat pump, new water heater, newly remodeled, renovated kitchen, new paint, new carpet, new bathroom vanity, new porch, and fresh new landscaping. You cannot ask for a better starter home or investment property. It is centrally located in High Point and closing to shopping and restaurants. It is a must see and will not last long.