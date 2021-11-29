 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,500

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,500

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $99,500

***This property is listed in Triangle MLS***Please schedule showing w/listing agent Charming cottage on large corner lot. Functional floor plan w/ 2 bdrms & 2 full baths. Main bdrm large enough for seating/desk area w/lots of room to spare. Living room has tons of natural light, built-in book shelves, & HW floors. Kitchen features custom built, solid oak cabinets w/ unique pull out pantry. Flex room overlooks large rear deck - would make a great breakfast room, office, playroom, sitting area, etc.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert