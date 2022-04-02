2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $0

Stop fighting for competing offers and buy New Construction in Sagemount! Put Bales Chapel Road in for directions as new streets will not pick up. New one story floor plan with primary bedroom big enough for king sized bed, with private bath featuring double vanities, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Loaded with features buyers are looking for. Open concept with trendy vinyl plank in main areas, granite, stainless appliances, carpet in bedrooms, neutral color pallet making it easy for your to move in and relax! All color selections have been made. Photos are of model and similar to this home. Colors may vary