Hurry and get yours today only four of these plans remain. Pictures are of the model at 814 Sagemount St, same floor plan with different color sections for this unit. Wonderful one-level with an open floor plan. Spacious primary with huge walk-in closet, walk-in shower, and dual vanities. The kitchen and baths feature granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The kitchen has walk-in pantry, slide-in oven range, dishwasher plus an island perfect for quick bites or easy entertaining. Ready Now! low HOA dues. Jamestown location 1 mile from New Jamestown by pass making it an easy commute to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, airport and the new industries moving into the Triad!
2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000
