Ready now! Jamestown one level townhomes with great layout and features. Stop by and take a look before these are gone. Only 3 left of this floor plan. Photos are of the Sold Model at Sagemount each unit will have different color selections. Tax value is land only
2 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents ask school board where is the outrage after drag performance; school system will revise agreement with Forsyth Tech
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will meet with Forsyth Technical Community College on Thursday to talk about revisions to its memorandum …
A Republican-sponsored N.C. House bill would require a three-year waiting period for a new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to be…
One person was killed and four others shot and wounded Saturday night as numerous people began discharging firearms during a large party at th…
The N.C. Insurance Department said Friday that Dr. Anne Litton White, a controversial Winston-Salem doctor, has been arrested and charged with…
Slappy’s Chicken is back.