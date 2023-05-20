**Open House Saturday, May 20, 12:00-2:00 pm and Sunday, May 21, 2:00-4:00 pm** Be the proud owner of this 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. 1st floor master's w/ensuite full bath w/ dual sinks and big walk-in closet. Open loft has walk-in closet ideal for office or guest room. Fully upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, crown molding cabinets, pergo wood floors throughout first floor living, dining, kitchen and master bedroom bath. Fully landscaped backyard with river stone and extended sitting area for your outdoor enjoyment with friends and family. Also landscaped front yard with tulips and hydrangeas.