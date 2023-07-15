READY TO MOVE IN! This Rowland floorplan by Tradition Homes features TWO PRIMARY SUITES! Main level OPEN CONCEPT floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Luxury Plank flooring, Crown moldings. Designer paint colors. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space, beautiful granite countertops, and huge walk-in pantry! Both second level suites feature dual vanities, quartz countertops, tile flooring, private water closet, linen closets, triple windows, trey ceilings. Ample storage. Oversized garage. Sellers are offering LG Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer and Window Treatments with accepted offer. Enjoy your summer at the neighborhood pool. Other amenities include clubhouse, and dog park! Maintenance free lifestyle.
2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $279,500
