Like NEW one level townhome in Kernersville most beautiful community, if you are looking for low maintenance and convenient to everything, look no further. With community pool (2023), lake, fishing and trials, this has it all. With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths & study on 1 level. 2 car garage. Granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, laminate in kitchen & dining room, large island with flush overhang, pantry, tile floor in owner's bath suite, covered back patio, covered front porch, sod on all 4 sides of building, irrigation. Do not miss this opportunity!!!