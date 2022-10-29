2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $389,990

Beautiful NEW ONE-STORY, 2 Bdrm Plus Den, PORTICO plan w/stacked "stone" accents on the elevation, arched doorways, tray ceilings, crown molding, and tons of natural light! Last lot on cul-de-sac, and the home is PLANNED for COMPLETION MID NOV. '22! The Deluxe kit. is central to the floorplan, featuring Quartz countertops; gorgeous painted cabinets w/soft-close hardware; pots/pan drawers & a large pantry! Engnr. wood floors in LR, Kitchen, hallways; ceram. tile in laundry & baths. The Portico is built for easy living, with no interior steps, and a zero-entry, tiled shower in the Owner's bathroom. Large storage closet off the kitchen will be that extra space you need for serving items, small appliances or linens! The Living Rm features a cozy gas fireplace, and the Den with French doors makes the perfect home-office! Spacious Owner's bedroom with huge walk-in closet, covered porch and large courtyard! HOA handles lawn care & irrigation! This home won't last!