lThe Portico floor plan with extended LR & Dining Rm features open living areas, gourmet kitchen, and spacious living areas! Oversized garage, minimal steps, walk-in tiled shower, engineered vinyl plank flooring, 9' ceilings w/tray, granite kitchen counters, and generous windows are just a few of our lovely FEATURES! Fantastic Kernersville location just south of I-40 -- close to shopping and med. centers; minutes from downtown. Photos are similar to the homes offered.