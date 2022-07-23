2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,990

Looking for ONE-LEVEL LIVING? Your wonderful new home awaits in The Courtyards at Harmon Mill, and this Portico has it all! Luxurious owner's suite with Conditioned Sitting Room, huge closet, and spa-style, tiled walk-in shower. The Kitchen, Dining, and Living Rooms surround a private courtyard flowing with natural light! Features include arched doorway openings, a 2' expansion of the LR/DR areas, electric fireplace, transom windows, painted cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, walk-in pantry, brushed nickel fixtures, and SS appliances. Engineered wood flooring in Kitchen, LR, DR, Den & hallways. Ceramic tile in Laundry Rm & Baths. All lots have irrigation, and the HOA handles lawn care. The community will have sidewalks & walking trail. Fantastic Kernersville loc., just south of Bus. 40; close to shopping, dining, med. centers. This home is just getting started, but IT WILL BE A BEAUTY! Lots of storage & 2-car garage! Photos are similar to this home - contact agent for details.