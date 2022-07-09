2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900

Looking for low maintenance? Move into Arden Homes' Kirkwood-C home design in Welden Ridge, this Summer! All brick. Featuring two main level bedrooms. Rocking chair front porch and covered back patio with a ceiling fan. Award winning open floor plan with a spacious dining room and cozy gas log fireplace in the great room. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, & large island in kitchen. Upstairs Bonus Room and walk-in unfinished storage space. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Don't wait until closing to enjoy the pool...you can DIVE IN NOW on ARDEN HOMES! Call for details.