Upper level condo with a great view. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open living room, dining, and kitchen area. Laundry room off kitchen with washer and dryer. Neighborhood pool....great location just minutes from downtown, 4th of July Park, shopping, and restaurants.....Own your own home cheaper than paying rent. Showings begin Fri July 23rd.
2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $91,000
