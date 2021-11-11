 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $96,000

Location Location! This adorable 2-story condo is in a nice, quiet complex in the heart of downtown Kernersville and close to all the shopping and restaurants you desire. Floors have been replaced with nice engineered dark wood and beautiful tile. Refrigerator conveys. Cute condo in desireable area at a great price! What's not to love?

