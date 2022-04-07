2 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $990

Charming single-story home with large, covered porch. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home will draw you in from the beginning. Updated flooring and paint and a brand-new roof. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet plus additional built-in cupboards for additional storage. Back room off kitchen holds laundry, but also features a lovely bay window and could be set up for a fantastic sitting room. Location is convenient to all the shopping, restaurants, highways, and many other conveniences to meet your needs. Move-in available on or after April 18th, 2022.