The Wellington is a spacious twin home designed with an abundance of natural light and functional multi-purpose rooms. Dramatic transitions like the formal entryway highlight the elegance and quality of the open, efficient design. Complementing the home are amenities including the gourmet kitchen and den that allow you to live in comfort with all the conveniences you desire. Enjoy the private primary suite nicely designed with large bath. Take advantage of the rear patio conveniently accessible from the dining area. Gather with friends and family in the home’s large, centrally located kitchen. Additionally, the Wellington offers features such as a mudroom, generous storage space, and the added versatility of flexible den/study space.