2 Bedroom Home in King - $0

The Wellington in The Village At Maple Leaf Farm, King features all main level low maintenance living. Open spacious FP overlooks the patio space off of the family room. 9 foot ceilings throughout, 10 ft. tray ceiling in kitchen, living, dining and primary BR. Granite in kitchen, EVP floors, tile in laundry and baths. Professionally landscaped & irrigated yards and covered patios are part of the low maintenance living at The Village At Maple Leaf Farm, King.

