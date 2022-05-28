2 Bedroom Home in King - $329,990

NEW CONSTRUCTION READY NOW - The Wellington Plus is a spacious twin home designed with an abundance of natural light and functional multi-purpose rooms. Dramatic transitions like the formal entryway highlight the elegance and quality of the open, efficient design. Complementing the home are amenities including the spacious kitchen and den that allow you to live in comfort with all the conveniences you desire. Enjoy the primary suite with a large zero entry tile shower. Take advantage of the rear covered patio - conveniently accessible from the dining area. Gather with friends and family in the home’s large, centrally located kitchen. Additionally, home offers a mudroom, generous storage space, and the added versatility of flexible den/study space. Lush landscape surrounds home - HOA cares for lawns and irrigation.