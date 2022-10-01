2 Bedroom Home in King - $354,978

Wellington 2 BR 2 full bath plan features open living space w/ box tray ceilings - ventless gas fireplace - lvp flooring in main living area - kitchen has large island w/ counter height seating - granite counter tops and gas range - generous walk in pantry - veranda off of the living room. Primary BR with box tray ceiling - walk in closet - Primary bath with zero entry shower - double vanity - linen closet. Flex room off of main living space w/ double doors and transom window. Laundry room w/ tile floors and utility sink. Construction started Sept 2022.