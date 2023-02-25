Wellington Floor Plan - Foundation starting Feb. The Wellington is a spacious twin home designed with an abundance of natural light and functional multi-purpose rooms. Dramatic transitions like the formal entryway highlight the elegance and quality of the open, efficient design. Complementing the home are amenities including the gourmet kitchen and den that allow you to live in comfort with all the conveniences you desire. Enjoy the private primary suite nicely designed with large bath. Take advantage of the rear patio conveniently accessible from the dining area. Gather with friends and family in the home’s large, centrally located kitchen. Additionally, the Wellington offers features such as a mudroom, generous storage space, and the added versatility of flexible den/study space.
2 Bedroom Home in King - $355,263
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested at the Surry County Jail on Sunday and charged with murder in the death of Benjamin Hastings Beeson, who was …
The owner of one minority business, Triad Seafood Distribution LLC, said his losses were too big to make it through the aftermath of the fire.
Legislation that would make Moravian cookies the state’s official cookie has reached the N.C. House floor.