2 Bedroom Home in King - $65,900

Great opportunity for primary residence or use as investment property! Beautiful country setting while still having convenience. 2 Bedrooms, 1 1/2 Baths, Eat-in Kitchen, Living Room, Other Room could be Den, Playroom, etc. Entry Room has no heat or a/c. Metal/tin roof. Septic tank and lines replaced in 2020. 3 wells on property. With a little updating and TLC this home would be absolutely charming. Appears to be a single wide mobile home that has been added on to. Motivated seller.