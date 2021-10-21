 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $95,000

*** All offers in by Monday, Oct 18th at 7pm*** Check out this renovated condo! Conveniently located next to a shopping plaza and downtown Lewisville. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful white cabinets. Open concept and recessed lighting on the main level. Matching LVP flooring all throughout the home. **professional photos coming soon**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News