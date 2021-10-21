 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $100,000

Location says it all about this quiet, cute little home. This quite quaint home would be perfect for investment property or starter home. Home is in the heart of Lexington with close access to the downtown area which features shops and many attractions. Come see all this home has to offer and make it yours today!

