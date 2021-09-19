2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $139,900

Welcome to the neighborhood of Erlanger Mills! This charming home has been renovated including fresh paint, refinished original hardwood floors, new windows, new flooring, new HVAC, upgraded electrical and plumbing. Complete with built in shelving, work desk and wet bar. New kitchen with subway tile and soft close drawers. New bathroom with double vanity and subway tile. Brand new stainless steel appliances. New industrial style lighting. The master bedroom has a walk in closet. This home has a designated laundry room and mud room. Large fenced in backyard to entertain friends and family. Cozy farmhouse front porch to enjoy. It is move in ready waiting for you! Owner is also the listing agent.