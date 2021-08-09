2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $139,900

Contact listing Angela Brown (336) 689-4559 for additional information. Looking for land? Check out this fixer upper with +/- 8 acres. This is priced to sell! Main level offers very spacious rooms and two fireplaces! Check out the basement area (not included in square footage)-it offers another bonus room and full bath! It evens has it's own entrance. Privacy awaits you on the private road. Looking for your very own piece of the country? Come check this out!