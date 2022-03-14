 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $150,000

Due to overwhelming response.... Owner has called for Highest and Best by 7pm today, Sunday March 13, 2022.Honey Stop the Car! You dont want to miss this Darling little cottage!!!! This home has a new roof in 2021. It has been totally remodeled inside. Large back yard and deck for grilling and entertainaing. Private road with Road Maintenance Agreement in place. The only thing this little home is missing is you!!!!

