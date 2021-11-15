2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $278,000

PRIVACY GALORE, in this hidden gem! At the end of a long driveway, you will find this quaint A-frame. So charming w/ many updates! Greeted by cathedral natural wood ceilings and exposed wood beams, a soaring gas log fireplace and real knotty pine floors throughout the main living area. The kitchen is nicely laid out, stainless steel appliances, new backsplash, light fixtures, new composite sink, Moen faucet and refinished countertops. One bedroom/bath on the main floor and one bedroom/bath in the large loft area. French doors in the dining area lead to the spacious newly carpeted sunroom which could serve as an incredible flex space. There are many recent improvements, a newly installed Mini-Split AC/heat pump system, completely repainted inside and out, several new lighting fixtures, another attractive feature is the oversized detached garage, fully wired for electric and an unfinished bonus room above. Conveniently located minutes to I-85, Winston Salem and Greensboro