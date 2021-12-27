 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $290,000

Looking for an investment property? This is just for you! A duplex and home already occupied with renters. 6734 & 6704 Old US Hwy 52 are listed together. Duplex and home to be sold together - will not divide. Listed w/Abigail Mervar & Clay Mervar @ Leonard Craver Realty. 336-249-0296

