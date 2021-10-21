2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $69,000

TRICK OR TREAT! This SPOOKtacular deal in Lexington is what you’re looking for INVESTORS! Fly on down and grab this TREAT today! Tons of opportunity to turn this into a fantastic flip! Plenty of room to add scary amounts of value! Selling sight unseen. Buyer to verify all systems and information. House has 3 bedrooms and tax card shows 2 bedrooms. Additional loft area can be finished. Being sold AS IS. Agents please see agent remarks.