2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $69,000

Adorable Remodeled Bungalow complete with new Roof, Water Heater, Window Shutters and Porch Railing on your Covered Front Porch. New Kitchen Cabinetry with Granite Countertops, new Electric Range and built-in Microwave. Washer/Dryer hookup in Kitchen. Refinished original floors in Living Room and Bedrooms. Laminate Wood Floors in Kitchen and Bathroom. Living Room and Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans. Side entry Door off of Kitchen.

