2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $77,900

MULTIPLE OFFERS: PLEASE SUBMIT ALL OFFERS BY 1 PM TUESDAY, OCT 5 TH Sweet little 2 bed room 1 bath home conveniently located near Hwy 52, Hwy 150, Business 85. This home offers city convenience with country appeal and low county taxes! It is being sold AS-IS and is in need of many repairs. Home has some beautiful original hardwood flooring that could be refinished nicely. Get cozy with gas logs in living room on chilly fall evenings. Small room off LR with plenty of natural lighting would make a relaxing office /sunroom. Fantastic 8x27 outbuilding perfect for a work shop or man cave. Double carport offers covered parking space. The red building will not convey. Debris pile on carport will be removed first of next week... Please use caution in this area. Agents: please see agent only remarks regarding financing. Per DC health department: there are no septic records for this property