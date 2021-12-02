 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000

Fantastic find in North Davidson! Quaint 2 bedroom home currently rented. Tenants would like to stay if possible. Please do not disturb Tenants. This could possibly be a great home to flip with a little TLC. Additionally, Seller also has another Mobile Home lot nearby MLS: 1050766 This would be a wonderful opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or live here yourself and enjoy the Welcome area! Listed w/Paul Cook @ Leonard Craver Realty. 336-249-0296

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert