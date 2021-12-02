2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000

Fantastic find in North Davidson! Quaint 2 bedroom home currently rented. Tenants would like to stay if possible. Please do not disturb Tenants. This could possibly be a great home to flip with a little TLC. Additionally, Seller also has another Mobile Home lot nearby MLS: 1050766 This would be a wonderful opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or live here yourself and enjoy the Welcome area! Listed w/Paul Cook @ Leonard Craver Realty. 336-249-0296