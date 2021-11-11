2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $85,900

Home buyers & investors take note! Sweet 2 bdrm 1 ba cottage located on 310 Williamson St. in Lexington. Home has many updates including new carpet, fresh paint, metal roof and much more. Kit. range, refrigerator, and washer & dryer to stay. You are going to love this great home conveniently located to good shopping and dinning in Lexington. Nice storage building in back. Home is move in ready. Call quick, this one will not last long!!! Listed w/Gayle Grubb @ Leonard Craver Realty. 336-249-0296