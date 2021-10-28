2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $99,000

Perfect move-in ready starter home or investment property! Freshly cleaned from top to bottom with gleaming hardwood floors and neutral paint colors. New aluminum siding in last 2 years. Spacious yard with storage shed and plenty of room for garden, or build your own firepit and enjoy nights under the stars. Refrigerator will convey at buyer's request.
Nicholas Laws, a former office manager for the Winston-Salem branch of Tax Mind, was sentenced Wednesday to almost three years in federal prison for tax fraud. Federal prosecutors allege that he filed false tax returns for himself and for others and aimed to scheme the IRS out of nearly $3 million. Laws was accused of falsely claiming wages and income tax withholdings from his former employer, Duke University.
Ted’s Famous Chicken is back with all the same favorite foods but in a new location.
GOP chairman: Mom ‘shocked’ by books Forsyth school provides. Raymond again suggests calling cops over titles parents find offensive.
Unnamed mother says her son has access to sexually explicit materials at Vienna Elementary School. Titles named include "The Biography of Ellen DeGeneres."
A man and a woman from Clemmons were killed Saturday evening when the car they were riding in traveled left of center on Frye Bridge Road in n…
The rivalry between Atrium Health and Novant Health Inc. has entered another competitive front in Charlotte.
Family members said a man was shot and killed during a dispute at the apartment complex. Police say a 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were also struck by gunfire but were not targeted.
Widow of a man who died in June at the Hanes Mill Road landfill has more questions than answer as she - and others - await the outcome of a state investigation.
Three of the four members of the Rural Hall Town Council and the town manager resigned Thursday, Rural Hall Mayor Timothy Flinchum said.
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that h…
A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.