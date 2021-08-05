Attention all investors! Approx. 1.03 acres of beautiful land right on Hwy 150. Pretty level land, Home on property is a handyman's dream. 225 feet of road frontage, appears to be enough to cut off a nice building lot. Home has LR, Den, 2 bdrms and a bonus room that could possibly make a 3rd bdrm, bath , kit, and nice laundry room w/ nearly new washer & dryer. 1 car gar w/breezeway to house, Replacement windows, New slide in range. This house has tons of potential! Home being Sold As IS.
2 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $99,900
