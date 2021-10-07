 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $90,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $90,000

A VERBAL OFFER WAS ACCEPTED (10/5) BUT YOU ARE WELCOME TO SHOW FOR BACK-UP. Great quiet location and the lot offers room to spread out with some privacy. The porch runs the length of the front, wraps down the side to the back for outliving at it's best. A small area is fenced in the back with a carport and storage building. Inside you can relax without worrying about much upkeep. The eat in kitchen is just steps from the back covered porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News