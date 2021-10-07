2 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $90,000

A VERBAL OFFER WAS ACCEPTED (10/5) BUT YOU ARE WELCOME TO SHOW FOR BACK-UP. Great quiet location and the lot offers room to spread out with some privacy. The porch runs the length of the front, wraps down the side to the back for outliving at it's best. A small area is fenced in the back with a carport and storage building. Inside you can relax without worrying about much upkeep. The eat in kitchen is just steps from the back covered porch.