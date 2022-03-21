 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $282,900

  • Updated
The Declan, one of our newest ranch floorplans, ranges in size from 1,686 2,515 sq.ft. and features 2-4 Bedrooms and 2-3 Bathrooms. Large Bedrooms 2 and 3 along with a Full Bath greets you as you enter The Declan. Pass through a large open Dining Room area as you enter into the Oversized L-Shaped Kitchen which features one of the largest kitchen islands that you will ever see. The kitchen looks into a very sizeable Great Room area where you have the option to add a fireplace. Also featured on the first floor is a private large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room 2nd Floor which allows you to add a Bonus Room, Another Bathroom or even another Bedroom. Additional options are available to customize The Declan floorplan further.

