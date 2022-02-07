2 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $182,000

**HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY SUNDAY 2/6 AT 5:00 PM** HOME SWEET HOME! This beautiful cottage sits on 1.95 secluded, wooded acres! Comfortably tucked back off of the main road, this home boasts 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom! The majority of the front porch has been completely enclosed and remarkably renovated with new flooring, heat and air, and extra space to make an office, playroom, or additional flex space- With additional front porch space to place your rocking chair and sip your coffee! The cozy fireplace is the focal point of this spacious living room and is sure to keep you warm through chilly temperatures! With Spring quickly approaching, the opportunities for gardening in the backyard are endless and the partially fenced yard offers room for your dogs to run. There are 2 storage sheds that will convey and offer space for your lawn mower, motorcycle, and more! Quaint country living at it's finest- Schedule your tour ASAP!