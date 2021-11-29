2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $119,000

Home has many NEW upgrades, most are new: Decorative front porch & sidewalk, New front porch hand rails & railings, New Front door & Storm door, Refinished hardwood flooring, New flooring in kitchen & bathroom, New ceiling fans, Decorative chandelier in the hallway, Nice backsplash in the bathroom with new lighting & fixtures, All NEW vinyl windows throughout home, A Beautiful kitchen with decorative backsplash, new lighting & fixtures, All NEW appliances in kitchen including, stove, refrigerator & microwave, The laundry room comes with a washer & dryer, New deck on the back of the house with convenient access to the laundry room, NEW HVAC system, New storage building with inside light & electricidal outlets, Roof is metal & replaced about 2 years ago, Fresh gravel in driveway. Laundry room not part of square footage due to sloped roof. Schedule your viewing & have a look for yourself. We welcome you check it out - See AGENTS ONLY for instructions on how to submit bids & questions