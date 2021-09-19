 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $128,500

This cute home is ready for your personal touches! Spacious 2 bedroom with a bonus room! Country kitchen with laundry connections, Formal Dining Room, Full Bath has dual entry - Connection to the Primary Bedroom, Hardwood Floors in Living room & Bedrooms - NO CARPET! Need storage? There is a 12 x 20 Outbuilding in the Shady Fenced Side Yard! Whether you are buying your first home, looking to downsize or an investor - Add to your list and make an appointment today!

