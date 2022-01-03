2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $139,900

Remodeled 2 bedroom ready to move in and just in time for a new year, new home! All new interior fixtures, paint, flooring, new hvac, new roof, and all new windows. Also has its own laundry room. Stunning, updated bathroom with new tile walk in shower. Updated electrical, plumbing, new vapor barrier and new insulation all throughout! All that’s left is for to grab your moving boxes and move right on in. Pick up the phone and call or text for your private showing before it’s too late. Agents please read agent only. Highest & best due by 12/31/21 at 12pm (noon)