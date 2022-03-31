2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $69,900

This is the Opportunity you have been waiting for. Seller has already started the remodel of this potentially adorable cottage... all building materials will remain with the house. Kitchen and Bathroom in the remodel stage; Purchase Now and Complete this project just the way you want it. Property is being sold AS IS. If you have been dreaming of flipping a home, see this one today and make it a reality! Possible Owner Financing with Approved Terms. See Agent Only for details.