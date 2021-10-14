 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $76,500

This Home is Great for the Home Owner or investors Large lot. Two bedroom, one bath house in East Davidson school district. Metal roof and storage building. Occupied, do not disturb Occupants, shown by 24 hour appointment only. Sold As is

