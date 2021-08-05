 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $80,000

Potential! That's what this home scream. Once a 3 bedroom home that is now a 2 bedroom for a larger primary bedroom but could easily be converted back. New drywall in several places, new wiring through out, kitchen cabinets ready to hang. Come and refinish the hardwood floors to your liking. This place is ready for you to call home with a lost of the heavy lifting already done.

