2 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $89,900

Beautiful home in the heart of Thomasville just minutes away from shopping, gas, and restaurants. This oasis has two large bedrooms, a spacious living room, and has Brazilian cherry hardwood throughout the house. A fenced in back yard that is perfect for pets or children to play without worry. Also includes a detached garage for parking or can be used as a workshop and an extra storage building. Home sold AS-IS. Come see this remarkable home before its gone! Agent is related to sellers. Multiple offers. Highest and Best due by 10/5/21 at 5:00.