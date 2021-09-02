2 Bedroom Home in Tobaccoville - $100,000

Great investment opportunity! This home has been torn down to the studs and is now ready for your finishing touches and customizations! Amazing room for expansion w/ unfinished basement and attic space. Showings begin immediately - don't miss out on this one. Tax website down at time of posting, so tax rate and amount posted currently are from Realist and will be updated on Monday when county tax office is open. In 1971 the property had septic, the city is not sure if they are still connected to it.