2 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $89,000

Freshly painted and move-in ready, this pretty doublewide feels like home when you walk-in! Loads of sunlight floods into the living room and bonus (sun) room! All the comforts of country-living on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open kitchen to living room adds to the spacious feel. Primary features a soaker tub, shower and walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and the powered workshop is sure to grab the hobbyist's attention! Covered front porch and deck out back are great sitting areas to enjoy the outdoors. New roof in 2016; new hot water tank in 2018 seller states. Carport is an added bonus too!