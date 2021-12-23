Want to live in the country in a quiet area? This home is nestled on 1.30 acres of land in Stokes county. This home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and a large addition that makes a great den or HUGE extra bedroom. The deck and porch are recently built. The Primary bathroom has had the shower updated with a walk in shower. 2 out buildings also are included in this property.
2 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $72,000
Updated
